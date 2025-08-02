Cannabis Stocks To Follow Now – July 30th

Incannex Healthcare, Indivior, Tilray Brands, Turning Point Brands, Canopy Growth, Innovative Industrial Properties, and Gibraltar Industries are the seven Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the legal cannabis sector—ranging from cultivation and processing to distribution, biotech research and ancillary services. These equities tend to be highly volatile, with prices driven by changing regulations, legalization trends and shifting consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Incannex Healthcare (IXHL)

Incannex Healthcare Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

Shares of Incannex Healthcare stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.96. 306,242,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,170,340. Incannex Healthcare has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 7.47.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

INDV traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,399. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -56.46 and a beta of 0.65. Indivior has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60.

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of TLRY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.61. 19,430,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,850,195. Tilray Brands has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $609.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.33. The stock had a trading volume of 79,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,873. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.87. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

NASDAQ CGC traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,747,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,254,610. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $216.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.12. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $7.89.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $53.12. 53,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average is $60.46. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $138.35.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.52. 36,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,207. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.32. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $78.30.

