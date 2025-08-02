Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for UTHR

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $28.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $28.53. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $24.48 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $321.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.69.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 7.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $294.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $266.98 and a 12 month high of $417.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.59.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $798.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $49,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $3,345,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at $11,185,469.91. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $879,225.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,613,606.40. This represents a 13.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,681 shares of company stock worth $21,318,359. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

