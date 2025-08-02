Cantor Fitzgerald Has Positive View of NBIX FY2025 Earnings

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.39. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $687.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NBIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $128.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.24. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $157.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $3,306,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,508.20. The trade was a 44.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 59,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $7,803,986.74. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,982.94. This represents a 76.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,251 shares of company stock worth $14,978,602 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

