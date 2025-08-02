Cantor Fitzgerald Reduces Earnings Estimates for Booking

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Booking in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $181.84 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $210.87. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $209.92 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2026 earnings at $262.94 EPS.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $41.90 earnings per share.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booking from $5,411.00 to $5,418.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,781.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Booking

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,386.29 on Friday. Booking has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,839.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5,568.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,074.51. The company has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Booking by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total value of $5,769,035.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,674,935. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,039 shares of company stock worth $16,963,769 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.