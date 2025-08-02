Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Metsera FY2025 Earnings

Metsera Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Metsera in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.48) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.45). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Metsera’s FY2026 earnings at ($3.95) EPS.

Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTSR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Metsera in a report on Friday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Metsera from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Metsera Stock Performance

MTSR stock opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.59. Metsera has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $47.40.

Institutional Trading of Metsera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Metsera in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Metsera in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Metsera during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metsera during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Metsera in the 1st quarter worth $248,000.

About Metsera

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

