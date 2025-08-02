Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on uniQure FY2025 Earnings

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for uniQure in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.31) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.76). The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.75) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for uniQure’s FY2026 earnings at ($3.81) EPS.

Get uniQure alerts:

QURE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of uniQure from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.55.

uniQure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. uniQure has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $751.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 11.99, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 1,010.74% and a negative net margin of 1,387.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeannette Potts sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $70,703.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 115,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,205.22. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Madhavan Balachandran sold 2,112 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $30,518.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,721.65. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,144 shares of company stock worth $322,426 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its holdings in uniQure by 58.4% during the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,792,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,572 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of uniQure by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,213,000 after purchasing an additional 101,598 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in uniQure by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,750,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after purchasing an additional 535,163 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,410,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,987,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,103,000 after purchasing an additional 494,726 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About uniQure

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.