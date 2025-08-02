Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,429 shares during the period. Capital Bancorp makes up about 1.7% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBNK shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Capital Bancorp Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.69. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.97.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.29 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 15.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.98%.

Insider Transactions at Capital Bancorp

In other news, COO Steven M. Poynot bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,187.55. This trade represents a 16.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capital Bancorp

(Free Report)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.