Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CAH. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.07.

CAH opened at $155.97 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $96.05 and a 1 year high of $168.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 198.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

