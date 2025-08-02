Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $352.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $388.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.08. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $311.41 and a 12 month high of $481.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.