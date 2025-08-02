Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Shares Down 10.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) traded down 10.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.16. 3,287,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 433% from the average session volume of 616,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cemtrex to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cemtrex

Cemtrex Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 627.53% and a negative net margin of 33.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned 0.78% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cemtrex

(Get Free Report)

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate. The Security segment provides end-to-end security solutions to meet corporate, industrial, and governmental security challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.