Certified Advisory Corp Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. BOKF NA grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITB stock opened at $100.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.27. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $82.71 and a 12 month high of $129.89.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

