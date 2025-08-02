Certified Advisory Corp Has $548,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 527,197.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,228,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,371 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $300,169,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 378,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,390,000 after purchasing an additional 269,180 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,105,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 371.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 86,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,098,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $567.09 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $458.82 and a one year high of $624.13. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $567.44 and a 200-day moving average of $554.71.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.