Certified Advisory Corp Has $587,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Certified Advisory Corp cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,238,000 after purchasing an additional 994,882 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 135.9% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 844,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,452,000 after purchasing an additional 486,396 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $92,118,000. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 833,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,081,000 after acquiring an additional 381,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 860.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 404,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,791,000 after acquiring an additional 362,808 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $214.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

