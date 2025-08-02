Certified Advisory Corp Has $894,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 94,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 53,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 72,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.83. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

