Certified Advisory Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,008,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,792 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19,297.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,586,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,595,000 after buying an additional 2,572,739 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,360,000 after buying an additional 1,683,297 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,306,000 after buying an additional 1,400,086 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $232,664,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock opened at $192.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.26 and a 200-day moving average of $189.13. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

