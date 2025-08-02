Certified Advisory Corp Purchases Shares of 3,171 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 129,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $79.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.77.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

