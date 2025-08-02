Certified Advisory Corp Sells 1,777 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3%

EFA opened at $87.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average of $84.35.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.