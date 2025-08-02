Certified Advisory Corp Sells 4,214 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 277,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 69,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter.

PFN stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $7.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.4%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

