Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6.40 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XHB. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 794.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 463.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $103.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.64. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $84.48 and a one year high of $126.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.32.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.