Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 32,077 Shares of Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 335,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 32,077 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 123,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 50,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $716.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72. Fidus Investment Corporation has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.55.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 52.59% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidus Investment Corporation will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.5%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 73.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FDUS shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

