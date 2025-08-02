CF Bankshares (CFBK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect CF Bankshares to post earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 11.67%.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFBK opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24. CF Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17.

CF Bankshares Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This is an increase from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFBK. Wall Street Zen upgraded CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Piper Sandler set a $29.00 price objective on CF Bankshares and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Bankshares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CF Bankshares stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of CF Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

