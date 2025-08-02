CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler set a $29.00 price target on CF Bankshares and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of CFBK stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CF Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $122.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.42.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 11.67%.

Institutional Trading of CF Bankshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in CF Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Bankshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,773 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

