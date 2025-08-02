Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,328 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $23,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,494,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,920,000 after acquiring an additional 105,875 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 75,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,262,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,040,000 after buying an additional 47,104 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.1%

LNG opened at $238.39 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.66 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.34.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $267.00 price target on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.36.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

