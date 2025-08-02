Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Stock Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHH. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.38.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 1.4%

CHH opened at $125.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.04 and a 200-day moving average of $133.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.20 and a 1-year high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $332.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.52 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 377.51%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ervin R. Shames sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $259,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 52,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,586.72. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total value of $642,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,111,043.74. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,906,520 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.