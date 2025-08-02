Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $385.00 to $354.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cigna Group traded as low as $259.40 and last traded at $258.93, with a volume of 788087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $267.38.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CI. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.67.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cigna Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cigna Group Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $352,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Cigna Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 57,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $308.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.