Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $385.00 to $354.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cigna Group traded as low as $259.40 and last traded at $258.93, with a volume of 788087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $267.38.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CI. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.67.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $308.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.47.
Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.
The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
