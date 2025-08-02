Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,346 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,041,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,126,000 after buying an additional 194,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cimpress by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Cimpress by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 884,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,406,000 after purchasing an additional 203,806 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 703,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 236,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CMPR stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 104.30 and a beta of 1.70. Cimpress plc has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $102.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.39.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $869.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.24 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. Research analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMPR. Truist Financial set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a report on Tuesday.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

