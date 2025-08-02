Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $25.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Cinemark has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $36.28.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.15). Cinemark had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 51.68%. The firm had revenue of $940.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Cinemark news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 52,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $1,672,889.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 94,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,246.50. This trade represents a 35.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $226,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 210,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,630,724.24. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,435. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 681,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Cinemark by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 152,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 32,310 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1,677.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 52,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 49,094 shares in the last quarter.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

