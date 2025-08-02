CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

CINT has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of CI&T in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CI&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CI&T in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $6.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.01.

Get CI&T alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CI&T

CI&T Price Performance

NYSE CINT opened at $5.34 on Friday. CI&T has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.52 million, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.48 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CI&T will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in CI&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in CI&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in CI&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in CI&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in CI&T by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About CI&T

(Get Free Report)

CI&T, Inc provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.