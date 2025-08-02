Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Head to Head Survey

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) and Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citigroup and Banco de Sabadell”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citigroup $170.76 billion 1.00 $12.68 billion $6.77 13.57 Banco de Sabadell N/A N/A N/A $0.16 44.91

Analyst Ratings

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Banco de Sabadell. Citigroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco de Sabadell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Citigroup and Banco de Sabadell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citigroup 0 5 10 0 2.67 Banco de Sabadell 0 0 0 0 0.00

Citigroup currently has a consensus price target of $96.54, suggesting a potential upside of 5.11%. Given Citigroup’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Banco de Sabadell.

Profitability

This table compares Citigroup and Banco de Sabadell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citigroup 8.44% 7.29% 0.57% Banco de Sabadell N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of Citigroup shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Banco de Sabadell pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Citigroup pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco de Sabadell pays out 8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citigroup has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Citigroup is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Citigroup beats Banco de Sabadell on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions. The Markets segment offers sales and trading services for equities, foreign exchange, rates, spread products, and commodities to corporate, institutional, and public sector clients; and market-making services, including asset classes, risk management solutions, financing, prime brokerage, research, securities clearing, and settlement. The banking segment includes investment banking; advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, and corporate defense activities; and corporate lending, which includes corporate and commercial banking. The U.S. Personal Banking segment provides co-branded cards and retail banking services. The Wealth segment provides financial services to high-net-worth clients through banking, lending, mortgages, investment, custody, and trust product offerings; and to professional industries, including law firms, consulting groups, accounting, and asset management. The company was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services. In addition, the company offers corporate banking services, including financing services, transactional banking services, and other complex custom solutions in finance, treasury, and import/export, among others. Further, it provides insurance and pension products. The company was founded in 1881 and is based in Alicante, Spain.

