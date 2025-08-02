Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Citizens Financial Services Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Citizens Financial Services stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.45. Citizens Financial Services has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $74.65.

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Services

About Citizens Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZFS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Citizens Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Services by 295.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Services by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.