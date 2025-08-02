Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 293.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,747 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLNE shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group set a $2.00 target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $22.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

CLNE opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.67.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 26.37% and a negative net margin of 47.99%. The firm had revenue of $103.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Clean Energy Fuels’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

