Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

CLSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Cleanspark from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Cleanspark in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.25 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Friday, June 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cleanspark in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.69.

Cleanspark Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 3.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. Cleanspark has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $17.97.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $181.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.43 million. Cleanspark had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cleanspark will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleanspark

In related news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 125,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,120.61. The trade was a 28.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cleanspark

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cleanspark by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,145,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,866 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cleanspark by 1,018.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,145 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cleanspark in the 4th quarter valued at $13,443,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cleanspark by 6,449.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,387,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,752 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Cleanspark in the 1st quarter valued at $8,109,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleanspark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

