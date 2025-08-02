Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $17,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB opened at $104.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.83. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

