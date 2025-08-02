Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $553.88 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $574.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $544.01 and its 200 day moving average is $510.73.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

