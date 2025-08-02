Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 274 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,525.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 95,766 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 25,977 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 539,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,777,000 after purchasing an additional 78,497 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ stock opened at $72.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.64 and a one year high of $75.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

