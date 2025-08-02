Cloud Storage Stocks To Follow Today – July 30th

CommVault Systems, NetApp, GoPro, Alarm.com, and Tuya are the five Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies that deliver on-demand data storage, backup and management services over the internet. These firms operate large-scale data centers and offer scalable, subscription-based solutions to businesses and consumers. Investors buy cloud storage stocks to gain exposure to the rapidly growing demand for secure, flexible digital storage and cloud computing services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

CommVault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

CommVault Systems stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.55. 387,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,786. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.50 and a beta of 0.73. CommVault Systems has a 52-week low of $127.35 and a 52-week high of $197.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.24 and its 200 day moving average is $168.43.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

NetApp stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.92. 367,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. NetApp has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.97 and its 200 day moving average is $102.27.

GoPro (GPRO)

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $1.41. 4,074,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,283,920. GoPro has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $221.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

NASDAQ ALRM traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,004. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Tuya (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

NYSE:TUYA traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 710,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,082. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. Tuya has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.63.

