Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.88.

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $151.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $162.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NET

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $200.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $69.26 and a fifty-two week high of $211.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.05. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -589.59 and a beta of 1.84.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 59,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total value of $11,843,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,382,465. This represents a 19.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $4,889,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,445.20. This represents a 80.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 688,062 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,887. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 856.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 934,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,604,000 after acquiring an additional 836,591 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,178,000 after acquiring an additional 804,059 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,129,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,610,000 after acquiring an additional 786,063 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,203,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,287,000 after acquiring an additional 779,819 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.