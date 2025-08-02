CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $261.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays set a $298.00 target price on CME Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $817,680.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,824. This represents a 35.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total value of $108,225.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,470. This represents a 5.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,400 shares of company stock worth $2,881,130 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 256.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $280.76 on Friday. CME Group has a 12-month low of $196.62 and a 12-month high of $290.79. The company has a market cap of $101.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.89.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.40%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

