Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Shares Bought by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) by 284.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RFI. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 103.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, FORM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 20.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RFI opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $13.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 791.0%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

