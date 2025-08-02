Coherus Oncology (CHRS) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Coherus Oncology (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Coherus Oncology to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.
Coherus Oncology (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Coherus Oncology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Coherus Oncology Price Performance
NASDAQ CHRS opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. Coherus Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at Coherus Oncology
In other news, Director Mats Wahlstrom sold 99,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $73,991.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherus Oncology
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coherus Oncology stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coherus Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 52,980.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,556 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Coherus Oncology worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Coherus Oncology
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.
