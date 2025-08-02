Coherus Oncology (CHRS) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Coherus Oncology (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Coherus Oncology to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Coherus Oncology (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Coherus Oncology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Coherus Oncology alerts:

Coherus Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. Coherus Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.05 target price (down from $1.50) on shares of Coherus Oncology in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Coherus Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHRS

Insider Activity at Coherus Oncology

In other news, Director Mats Wahlstrom sold 99,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $73,991.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherus Oncology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coherus Oncology stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coherus Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 52,980.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,556 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Coherus Oncology worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coherus Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.