Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $344.55.

COIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $260.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $353.30 target price for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 16.7%

NASDAQ COIN opened at $314.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $444.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 40.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total transaction of $121,933,051.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,732.86. This represents a 99.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 30,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.68, for a total value of $7,622,597.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,167.56. This represents a 74.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,208,340 shares of company stock valued at $439,997,456. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

