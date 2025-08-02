Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $61.00. The stock had previously closed at $56.57, but opened at $49.96. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Columbia Sportswear shares last traded at $49.95, with a volume of 256,161 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

In related news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $183,049.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 128,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,695.46. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,041.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 71,212 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 233.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 123,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 86,256 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,198,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $605.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.97 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.69%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

