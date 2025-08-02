Commerce Bank Has $11.41 Million Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,426 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.21% of Nexstar Media Group worth $11,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXST. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $83,781.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,496.50. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Jenkins sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $100,802.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,044. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,988 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 1.3%

NXST stock opened at $184.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.39. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.66 and a 52-week high of $192.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

