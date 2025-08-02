Commerce Bank Sells 401 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $14,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $567.09 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $458.82 and a 12-month high of $624.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $567.44 and a 200-day moving average of $554.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

