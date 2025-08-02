Commerce Bank Sells 4,568 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $23,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,127.5% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 76,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 72,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $177.24 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $117.55 and a 1-year high of $185.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.96.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.