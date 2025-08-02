Comparing Hyperion DeFi (HYPD) and Its Rivals

Hyperion DeFi (NASDAQ:HYPD – Get Free Report) is one of 422 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Hyperion DeFi to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Hyperion DeFi has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperion DeFi’s rivals have a beta of 1.36, meaning that their average share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hyperion DeFi and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperion DeFi $60,000.00 -$49.82 million -0.12 Hyperion DeFi Competitors $155.98 million -$11.44 million -60.03

Profitability

Hyperion DeFi’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hyperion DeFi. Hyperion DeFi is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Hyperion DeFi and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperion DeFi -62,238.41% N/A -316.90% Hyperion DeFi Competitors -14,816.17% 40.80% -32.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hyperion DeFi and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperion DeFi 0 4 0 0 2.00 Hyperion DeFi Competitors 859 2224 4768 58 2.51

Hyperion DeFi currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 71.75%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 32.33%. Given Hyperion DeFi’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyperion DeFi has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.8% of Hyperion DeFi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Hyperion DeFi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hyperion DeFi rivals beat Hyperion DeFi on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Hyperion DeFi Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc., an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis. It has a license agreement with Bausch Health Ireland Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine in the United States and Canada; a license agreement with Arctic Vision (Hong Kong) Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine, MicroLine, and Mydcombi in China and South Korea; and Senju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MicroPine, MicroLine, and Mydcombi. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

