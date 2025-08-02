Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock Price Down 9% Following Insider Selling

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) shares fell 9% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $47.22 and last traded at $47.31. 319,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 807,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.97.

Specifically, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $28,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,198.30. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNXC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Concentrix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Concentrix from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Concentrix Stock Down 11.1%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average of $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Concentrix’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.3328 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 532.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Concentrix by 473.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Concentrix by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 47.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

