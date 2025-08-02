ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CNOB. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 3.4%

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.17. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $29.31.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $84.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ConnectOne Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,311,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 52.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 641,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 221,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 155,573 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 48.9% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 429,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 141,030 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2,738.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 97,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 93,862 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

