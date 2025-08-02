Contrasting Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) & Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products (OTCMKTS:BSTK)

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) and Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products (OTCMKTS:BSTK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bel Fuse and Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bel Fuse 8.59% 18.33% 8.08% Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Bel Fuse has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products has a beta of -2.11, meaning that its stock price is 311% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bel Fuse $534.79 million 2.64 $40.96 million $3.86 28.91 Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Bel Fuse and Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bel Fuse has higher revenue and earnings than Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bel Fuse and Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bel Fuse 0 0 1 1 3.50 Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products 0 0 0 0 0.00

Bel Fuse presently has a consensus price target of $115.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.05%. Given Bel Fuse’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bel Fuse is more favorable than Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Bel Fuse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Bel Fuse shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bel Fuse beats Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries. It provides power solutions and protection products, including front-end power supplies, board-mount power products, industrial and transportation power products, external power products, and circuit protection products. The company also offers connectivity solutions, such as expanded beam fiber optic connectors, cable assemblies, and active optical devices; copper-based connectors/cable assemblies; radio frequency connectors, cable assemblies, microwave devices, and low loss cables; and ethernet, I/O, and industrial and power connectivity products. In addition, it provides magnetic solutions comprising integrated connector modules, power transformers, SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers, and ethernet discrete components. The company sells its products through direct strategic account managers, regional sales managers working with independent sales representative organizations, and authorized distributors in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally. Bel Fuse Inc. was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey.

About Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products

Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. designs and manufactures tactical lighting products and solutions for the military, law enforcement, hunting, camping, outdoor recreation, and marine safety markets in the United States. The company provides Tactical Blue Dot series products, perimeter infrared intrusion security alert products, adhesive light strips, remote pressure switches, rolling illuminated distraction and disorientation devices, baton integrated lights, duty light cameras, basic tactical lights, observation cameras, police cycle and traffic safety gloves, executive precision lighting instruments, and helmet light attachment systems, as well as accessories, such as holsters, color lenses, and batteries. It also offers outdoor adventure and recreation products, including rechargeable lighted dog collars and leashes, adhesive light strips, outdoor adventure signal safety packs, camp alert perimeter security and survival signaling systems, and sport gloves; and citizens safety products comprising personal protection systems, personal alarms, and anodized aluminum LED multi-tools, as well as tactical flashlight instructor courses. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

