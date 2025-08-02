Contrasting Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) and Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) and Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Darling Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Celsius shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Darling Ingredients shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Celsius shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Darling Ingredients has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celsius has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darling Ingredients $5.72 billion 0.87 $278.88 million $0.66 47.86 Celsius $1.36 billion 8.50 $145.07 million $0.32 139.75

This table compares Darling Ingredients and Celsius”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Darling Ingredients has higher revenue and earnings than Celsius. Darling Ingredients is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Celsius, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Darling Ingredients and Celsius, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Darling Ingredients 0 3 5 1 2.78 Celsius 1 3 14 0 2.72

Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus target price of $45.86, indicating a potential upside of 45.16%. Celsius has a consensus target price of $47.83, indicating a potential upside of 6.96%. Given Darling Ingredients’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Darling Ingredients is more favorable than Celsius.

Profitability

This table compares Darling Ingredients and Celsius’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darling Ingredients 1.85% 2.37% 1.05% Celsius 8.40% 42.12% 10.05%

Summary

Darling Ingredients beats Celsius on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries. The company also collects and transforms various animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as collagen, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings, and hides. In addition, it recovers and converts used cooking oil and animal fats, and residual bakery products into valuable feed and fuel ingredients. Further, the company provides environmental services, including grease trap collection and disposal services to food service establishments. It primarily operates under the Rendac, Sonac, FASA, Ecoson, Rousselot, Gelnex, and CTH brand names. The company was formerly known as Darling International Inc. and changed its name to Darling Ingredients Inc. in May 2014. Darling Ingredients Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products. It distributes its products through direct-to-store delivery, distributors, supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, and mass merchants, as well as health clubs, gyms, the military, and e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Vector Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to Celsius Holdings, Inc. in January 2007. Celsius Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

